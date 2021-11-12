MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
MoneyLion Company Profile
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
