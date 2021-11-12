MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 47.5% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $15,423,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 776,540 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $6,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth $8,964,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.