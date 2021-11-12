MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Critical Comparison

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -2.71% -6.68% 0.31% The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95%

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyGram International and The OLB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.42 -$7.90 million ($0.40) -14.00 The OLB Group $9.77 million 4.75 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -17.24

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MoneyGram International and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyGram International currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.79%. The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.07%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats The OLB Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

