Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $115.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 38.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 68,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

