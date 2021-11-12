Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mogo to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.84. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$2.28 and a twelve month high of C$15.34. The company has a market cap of C$491.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

