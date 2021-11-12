Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $225.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.71 and a 200 day moving average of $296.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 1-year low of $83.83 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 29.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,115,165. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

