Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.02 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

MODN traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. 2,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

