Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $33.32. 2,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

