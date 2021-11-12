Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,915.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,833.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,627.36. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

