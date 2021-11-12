Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $154.76 and last traded at $155.61. 14,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 481,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.84.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

