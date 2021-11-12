Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.35 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 562,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.