Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report sales of $149.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.18 million and the lowest is $149.80 million. Mimecast reported sales of $129.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $592.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $683.09 million, with estimates ranging from $669.00 million to $701.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $80.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,742,205 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

