Millennium Management LLC Sells 91,749 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,749 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,175 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

