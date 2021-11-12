Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 326.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758,062 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Organogenesis stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.