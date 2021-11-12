Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,569 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.38% of H&R Block worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in H&R Block by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $13,035,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 65.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 510,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

