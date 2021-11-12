Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,768,916 FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,768,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 5.16% of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,224,000. 41.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

