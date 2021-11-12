Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company.

MAA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.87. 3,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,692. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

