Michael Cotoia Sells 16,466 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40.
TTGT opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
