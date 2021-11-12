Michael Cotoia Sells 16,466 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, November 5th, Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40.

TTGT opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

