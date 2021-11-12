MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $226,429.62 and approximately $8.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00106394 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,596,201 coins and its circulating supply is 157,294,273 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

