Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 88,435.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $106.26 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.