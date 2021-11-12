Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 93,770.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,839,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ opened at $40.04 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.