Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 91,475.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MDB stock opened at $548.68 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $586.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.07 and its 200-day moving average is $393.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

