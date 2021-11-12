Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 30,714 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 105,910.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,552,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 189,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.