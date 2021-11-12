Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 30,167 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 100,556.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Man Group plc bought a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 429,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRG opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

