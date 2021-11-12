Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 23,415 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 117,075.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,556,962. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

