MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $124.94 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.