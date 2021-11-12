MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

