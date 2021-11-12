MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

