MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 254,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,295,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 300.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,556,962 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

