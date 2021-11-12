MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $67,107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after buying an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $255.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.48. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

