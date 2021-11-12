MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

