MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,109,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,839,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,619,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,383,000 after buying an additional 621,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.