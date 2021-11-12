MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

