Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $19.00. Meridian Bioscience shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 2,966 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.