Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $19.00. Meridian Bioscience shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 2,966 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29.
About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)
Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.
