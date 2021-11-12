Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Major Shareholder Buys $388,855.80 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.18 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $738.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.