MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported impressive third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Increasing commerce and fintech revenues benefited the results. Solid adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to the total payment volume growth. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a tailwind. Also, strengthening online-to-offline offerings was positive. Additionally, robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios and rising penetration of managed networks were also tailwinds. The company remains optimistic about its fintech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts do not bode well for margin expansion.”

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI traded up $17.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,595.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,672.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,596.01. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,262.38 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

