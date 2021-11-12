Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after buying an additional 674,244 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after buying an additional 550,756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,405,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

SLG stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

