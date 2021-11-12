Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

