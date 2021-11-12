Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 36.3% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $201,996.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00405639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,730,554 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

