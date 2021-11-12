MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.03.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$11.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.83 and a 1 year high of C$11.98.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

