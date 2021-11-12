MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MNOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.34. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter worth $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $2,010,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediciNova by 126.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 142,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 384.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

