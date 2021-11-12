Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Medallia were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medallia by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,588.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,089 shares of company stock worth $18,867,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

