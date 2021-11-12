MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.90. 603,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.