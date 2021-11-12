McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 11,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 13,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

