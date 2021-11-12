Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 80,072 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,072 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 888,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 345.1% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.2% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 194,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $612.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $142.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.