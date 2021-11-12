Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 6.08% of Wave Life Sciences worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,652,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $240.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

