Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $28,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 790,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

EWBC opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

