Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $94.14 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 61,177.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,395 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Carvana worth $94,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $2,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $21,550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 207,698 shares of company stock worth $72,361,917. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $286.28 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.29 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of -197.43 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.