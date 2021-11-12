Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $50.75 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 41,131.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,359 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of Snowflake worth $50,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.72.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $369.14 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,663 shares of company stock worth $322,397,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.