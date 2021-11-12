Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 1.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $112,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $446.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.