Matthew Stepka Sells 500,000 Shares of Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) Stock

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) insider Matthew Stepka sold 500,000 shares of Family Zone Cyber Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43), for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($214,285.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.
About Family Zone Cyber Safety
